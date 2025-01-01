City Union Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 171.1, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.16% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 1.3% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 171.1, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23730.400390625. The Sensex is at 78471.19, up 0.43%.City Union Bank Ltd has lost around 5.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24780, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 172.5, down 0.5% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd jumped 13.16% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 1.3% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News