APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 1.1%, gains for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1434.2, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.36% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.59% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1434.2, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has dropped around 5.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7910.6, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 71.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

