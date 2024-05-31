Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 75.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 75.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.92% to Rs 4943.90 crore

Net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 75.64% to Rs 253.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 4943.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4302.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.71% to Rs 898.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 819.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 19059.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16612.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4943.904302.20 15 19059.2016612.50 15 OPM %12.9611.35 -12.5412.08 - PBDT557.90412.70 35 2065.601715.90 20 PBT368.20253.60 45 1378.601100.50 25 NP253.80144.50 76 898.60819.10 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Apollo Hospital drops after Advent deal

Nifty climbs above 23,000; European stocks decline

Benchmarks continue to trade higher; European mkt advance

Healthcare shares fall

Hospital stocks plummet as SC threatens price controls

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Ambassador Intra Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story