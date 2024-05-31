Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 75.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.92% to Rs 4943.90 croreNet profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 75.64% to Rs 253.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 4943.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4302.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.71% to Rs 898.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 819.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 19059.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16612.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News