Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 December 2025.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 December 2025.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd crashed 4.50% to Rs 220.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd lost 4.16% to Rs 11.99. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.52 lakh shares in the past one month. Metro Brands Ltd tumbled 3.51% to Rs 1147.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8949 shares in the past one month. Websol Energy System Ltd slipped 3.29% to Rs 92.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.55 lakh shares in the past one month.