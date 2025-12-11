Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centre Approves Rs 44,771 Crore Road Projects in Odisha, Including Bhubaneswar-Paradip Corridor

Centre Approves Rs 44,771 Crore Road Projects in Odisha, Including Bhubaneswar-Paradip Corridor

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Centre approved road projects worth Rs 44,771 crore in Odisha and gave its nod to a proposal for constructing a thoroughfare between Bhubaneswar and Paradip. The approvals were given for improvement of the existing national and state highways and the proposed new project. The approved projects included widening of the national highway between Bhubaneswar and Puri and the 140-km-long Tangi-Puintola-Ichchapuram road. The Centre also approved widening of the 400-km-long Rourkela-Barbil-Paradip road via Duburi and the 68-km-long Pallahada-Pitiri stretch under NH-149.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

