KSR Footwear Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd, Trident Texofab Ltd, Arkade Developers Ltd and Hubtown Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2025.

KSR Footwear Ltd lost 15.30% to Rs 18.88 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 77148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50122 shares in the past one month.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd crashed 11.94% to Rs 1083.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 306 shares in the past one month.

Trident Texofab Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 267.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10732 shares in the past one month. Arkade Developers Ltd pared 9.41% to Rs 142.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12627 shares in the past one month. Hubtown Ltd slipped 8.57% to Rs 230.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50353 shares in the past one month.