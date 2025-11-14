Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 13.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 6831.09 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres declined 13.25% to Rs 258.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 297.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 6831.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6437.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6831.096437.0314.9413.64949.53779.96566.12404.10258.05297.46

