Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit declines 88.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 17.07 crore

Net profit of Lorenzini Apparels declined 88.33% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.0713.054.4513.792.2416.491.8615.971.4212.17

