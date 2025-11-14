S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 30.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 44.69 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold rose 30.30% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 44.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.44.6941.611.321.750.550.450.550.430.430.33

