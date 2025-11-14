Anmol India standalone net profit declines 93.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 228.29 crore

Net profit of Anmol India declined 93.07% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 228.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 185.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.228.29185.780.421.420.271.450.091.350.071.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News