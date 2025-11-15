Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.57% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 84.62% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 68.57% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.220.7031.8277.140.080.550.080.550.060.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News