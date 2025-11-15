Future Market Networks consolidated net profit declines 59.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 24.34 crore

Net profit of Future Market Networks declined 59.18% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 24.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.3426.1637.1848.0110.2410.782.097.312.696.59

