CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 44.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 44.17% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.87% to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.2819.4223.8016.845.013.604.663.193.462.40

