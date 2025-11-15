Handson Global Management (HGM) consolidated net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 239.61% to Rs 18.95 crore

Net profit of Handson Global Management (HGM) declined 37.50% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 239.61% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.955.585.7515.951.761.331.151.080.500.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News