Aptech consolidated net profit rises 33.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.01% to Rs 120.43 crore

Net profit of Aptech rose 33.00% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 120.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.120.43104.716.096.6911.749.879.727.666.735.06

