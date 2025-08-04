Asirvad Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 268.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.51% to Rs 408.39 crore

Net loss of Asirvad Microfinance reported to Rs 268.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 100.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 408.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 749.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.408.39749.52-60.6553.12-420.33147.34-437.27133.98-268.61100.04

