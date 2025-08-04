Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.36% to Rs 2348.93 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 9.28% to Rs 475.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 434.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.36% to Rs 2348.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1951.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2348.931951.6076.2179.42631.19572.86575.32524.55475.21434.85

