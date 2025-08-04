Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.22% to Rs 716.61 crore

Net loss of Avadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.22% to Rs 716.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 707.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.716.61707.993.948.082.4027.81-12.5913.53-8.418.69

