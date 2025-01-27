DAM Capital Advisors spurts as PAT zooms 144% YoY to Rs 52 crore in Q3 FY25

DAM Capital Advisors rallied 5.20% to Rs 294.40 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 144.47% to Rs 51.51 crore on 131.44% increase in total income to Rs 104.01 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 69.30 crore in the third quarter of FY25, zoomed 146% as against Rs 28.17 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 106.97% YoY to Rs 34.71 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 0.37 crore (up 23.33% YoY), and employee benefits expenses came in at Rs 27.62 crore (up 140.38% YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from stock broking stood at Rs 20.38 crore (up 71.54% YoY) and investment banking stood at Rs 80.35 crore (up 154.43% YoY) during the period under review.

As of 31st December 2024, the companys net cash available stood at Rs 237.8 crore.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 154.01% to Rs 95.28 crore on 119.59% increase in total income to Rs 213.60 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Also Read

DAM Capital Advisors is a leading merchant banker providing a wide range of financial solutions in areas of (i) merchant banking comprising equity capital markets (ECM), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), structured finance advisory, and (ii) institutional equities comprising broking and research. Merchant banks play a vital role in carrying out transactions that involve large institutions and huge funds.

DAM was listed on the exchanges on 27 December 2024 at a premium of 39% after its IPO was subscribed over 82 times.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News