ICICI Bank rises as Q3 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 11,792 crore

ICICI Bank added 1.78% to Rs 1,231 after the private lender's standalone net profit increased 14.81% to Rs 11,792.42 crore on 13.03% rise in total income to Rs 48,367.87 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The banks profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 15,659.90 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 14.52% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 9.06% YoY to Rs 20,371 crore in during the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.25% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 4.43% in Q3 FY24.

The bank's provisions (excluding provision for tax) rose by 16.89% to Rs 1,226.65 crore in the December 2024 quarter as against Rs 1,049.37 crore registered in same period a year ago.

Total period-end deposits increased by 14.1% YoY to Rs 15,20,309 crore as of December 2024.

The net domestic advances grew by 15.1% YoY and total advances increased by 13.9% YoY to Rs 13,14,366 crore as at 31 December 2024.

The retail loan portfolio grew by 10.5% YoY, and comprised 52.4% of the total loan portfolio at 31 December 2024. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 43.9% of the total portfolio at 31 December 2024.

On asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 27,745.33 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 28,774.63 crore as on 31 December 2023.

The gross NPA ratio reduced to 1.96% as on 31 December 2024 as compared to 2.30% as on 31 December 2023. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.42% as on 31 December 2024 as against 0.44% as on 31 December 2023.

The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) on non-performing loans was 78.2% at 31 December 2024.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio at 31 December 2024 was 16.60% and CET-1 ratio was 15.93% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20%, respectively.

The banks fee income grew by 16.3% YoY to Rs 6,180 crore in Q3 of FY25 from Rs 5,313 crore in Q3 of FY24. Fees from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 78% of total fees in Q3 FY25.

On consolidated basis, the bank's net profit grew 16.56% to Rs 12,883.37 crore on 25.47% jump in total income to Rs 74,626.56 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India. The bank has a network of 6,742 branches and 16,277 ATMs & cash recycling machines at 31 December 2024.

