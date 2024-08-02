Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 20.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.22% to Rs 394.94 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 20.73% to Rs 171.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 142.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.22% to Rs 394.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 305.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.394.94305.6384.6785.19224.22185.37221.62183.42171.75142.26

