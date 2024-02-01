Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aquaculture stocks sizzle after Budget sops

Aquaculture stocks sizzle after Budget sops

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of five companies in the aquaculture sector surged after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced setting up five integrated aqua parks in the backdrop of seafood exports doubling since 2013-14.

Avanti Feeds (up 8.07%), Coastal Corporation (up 5.83%), Waterbase (up 10.67%), Zeal Aqua (up 7.9%), and Apex Frozen Foods (up 5.07%), edged higher.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 114.87 points, or 0.16% at 71,866.98

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her sixth Budget today, which is an Interim Budget as India is scheduled to hold its Lok Sabha elections later this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Stelda with its sustainable case packaging solutions at PackPlus 2023

Moldtek Packaging inaugurates three plants

Aqua Kline's Bengaluru Success in the Water Filter Industry: A Testament to Customer Satisfaction

Aquaconnect bets on national expansion, forays into West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh

Kahan Packaging IPO opens on September 6, to list on BSE SME

Railway Wagon stocks in demand after FM announces upgradation plan for 40,000 rail bogeys

Ajanta Pharma PAT jumps 56% YoY to Rs 210 cr in Q3 FY24

Bajaj Auto total sales jumps 24% YoY in Jan'24

Deepak Nitrite subsidiary inks MoU with Gujarat Govt for Rs 9,000 crore project

Volumes jump at Indus Towers Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story