Aquaculture stocks sizzle after Budget sops

Shares of five companies in the aquaculture sector surged after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced setting up five integrated aqua parks in the backdrop of seafood exports doubling since 2013-14.

Avanti Feeds (up 8.07%), Coastal Corporation (up 5.83%), Waterbase (up 10.67%), Zeal Aqua (up 7.9%), and Apex Frozen Foods (up 5.07%), edged higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 114.87 points, or 0.16% at 71,866.98

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her sixth Budget today, which is an Interim Budget as India is scheduled to hold its Lok Sabha elections later this year.

