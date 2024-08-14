Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Archies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Sales decline 11.05% to Rs 13.20 crore

Net Loss of Archies reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.05% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.2014.84 -11 OPM %5.235.73 -PBDT0.410.46 -11 PBT-1.62-1.72 6 NP-1.02-1.37 26

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

