Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 37.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 37.47% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 28.72% to Rs 51.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.51.7972.6632.1140.6013.7726.2912.9725.7012.2519.59

