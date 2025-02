Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 93.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 122.36% to Rs 104.33 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy rose 93.56% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 122.36% to Rs 104.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.104.3346.929.8910.788.184.337.644.135.712.95

