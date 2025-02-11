Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 22.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 22.11% to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.581.64 -4 OPM %81.0185.37 -PBDT14.5812.20 20 PBT14.5812.20 20 NP14.5811.94 22

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

