Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 22.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 22.11% to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.581.6481.0185.3714.5812.2014.5812.2014.5811.94

