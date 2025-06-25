JB Chemicals receives USFDA approval for Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Amitriptyline Hydrochloride Tablets USP.The approved dosages10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mgare indicated for the treatment of symptoms of depression. Amitriptyline Hydrochloride is a tricyclic antidepressant widely prescribed for managing major depressive disorders.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical formulation specialties, radio-diagnostics, APIs, and intermediates.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 15.5% to Rs 145.69 crore on a 10.2% rise in revenue to Rs 949.48 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Q4 FY24.
Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 0.10% to Rs 1,800.60 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app