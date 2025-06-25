Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Sammaan Capital Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd and GTL Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2025.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd spiked 16.05% to Rs 56.32 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 75.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd soared 13.64% to Rs 141.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd surged 13.03% to Rs 60.72. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd gained 11.78% to Rs 1666.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5505 shares in the past one month.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd added 9.88% to Rs 1.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 239.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 297.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

