Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Deep Polymers Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd and DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2025.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 258.05 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3989 shares in the past one month.

Deep Polymers Ltd spiked 14.60% to Rs 64.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24209 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd soared 12.67% to Rs 619.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19024 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd added 12.43% to Rs 169.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15010 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd exploded 11.41% to Rs 33.78. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1724 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

