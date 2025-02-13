Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.03% to Rs 52.01 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing rose 23.15% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 60.03% to Rs 52.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.52.0132.5033.9039.6915.7711.0515.7510.9711.179.07

