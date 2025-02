Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 51.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 51.25 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics declined 51.04% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 51.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.51.2546.1211.4716.857.4410.075.828.453.306.74

