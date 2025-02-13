RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 87.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.41% to Rs 44.65 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 87.20% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 44.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.44.6535.894.578.000.972.77-0.171.890.211.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News