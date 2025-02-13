Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 87.20% in the December 2024 quarter

RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 87.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.41% to Rs 44.65 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 87.20% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 44.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales44.6535.89 24 OPM %4.578.00 -PBDT0.972.77 -65 PBT-0.171.89 PL NP0.211.64 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SVA India consolidated net profit rises 831.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 51.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 1.17% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story