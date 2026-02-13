Associate Sponsors

Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 67.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 16.40% to Rs 126.04 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 67.50% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.40% to Rs 126.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 150.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales126.04150.77 -16 OPM %22.9528.22 -PBDT11.8533.95 -65 PBT11.0833.35 -67 NP8.2725.45 -68

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

