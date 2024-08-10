Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 88.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.81% to Rs 83.69 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 88.49% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.81% to Rs 83.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.83.69120.9612.6422.633.1521.662.6021.121.9917.29

