Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 69.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.18% to Rs 1514.27 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 69.85% to Rs 291.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 171.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 1514.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1200.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1514.271200.1133.6630.24518.00378.88298.30181.53291.48171.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp