HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit declines 33.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.47% to Rs 10.02 crore

Net profit of HB Stockholdings declined 33.91% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.47% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.0210.3891.7295.189.179.859.089.766.459.76

