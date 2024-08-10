Sat Industries consolidated net profit declines 79.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.67% to Rs 122.61 croreNet profit of Sat Industries declined 79.68% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 122.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales122.61129.98 -6 OPM %17.4916.02 -PBDT26.9892.37 -71 PBT23.8290.25 -74 NP13.1664.77 -80
