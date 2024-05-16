Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 7666.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 137.57% to Rs 155.35 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures rose 7666.67% to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 137.57% to Rs 155.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.10% to Rs 63.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 504.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 389.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

