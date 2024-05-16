Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 34.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 3.19% to Rs 9454.02 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless declined 34.61% to Rs 500.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 765.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 9454.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9765.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.31% to Rs 2713.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2114.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 38562.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35697.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9454.029765.08 -3 38562.4735697.03 8 OPM %10.9511.71 -12.2010.05 - PBDT936.901138.62 -18 4372.153497.72 25 PBT703.55957.24 -27 3493.322773.97 26 NP500.74765.79 -35 2713.212114.50 28

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

