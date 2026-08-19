Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchHDFC Bank 52 Week LowLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOJharkhand Govt Cancel 44 ExamsRIL JIO TariffShiprocket SharesGold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arkade Developers adds four redevelopment project in Mumbai suburbs

Arkade Developers adds four redevelopment project in Mumbai suburbs

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

With estimated gross development value of about Rs 5,000 cr

Arkade Developers has added four new redevelopment projects across key micro-markets in the western suburbs. Collectively, the projects span approximately 45,204 sq. m. (11.17 acres) across Malad West, Kandivali West, Kandivali East and Borivali West. Together, they have an aggregate projected saleable carpet area of approximately 15 lakh sq. ft. and a projected turnover potential of around 5000 crore.

Among the newly added developments are projects in the sought-after Ashok Nagar area of Kandivali East and Shankar Lane in Kandivali West. Together, these two projects comprise a plot area of approximately 12,611.5 sq. m., with a projected saleable carpet area of 3.5 lakh sq. ft. and an estimated Gross Development Value of Rs 1,100 crore.

The Malad West redevelopment spans approximately 8,428 sq. m. and is expected to offer a projected saleable carpet area of 2.5 lakh sq. ft., with a turnover potential of approximately Rs 900 crore.

The largest of the developments is the cluster redevelopment at Yogi Nagar Plot B in Borivali West. Spread across approximately 24,165 sq. m., the project is expected to offer a projected saleable carpet area of 9 lakh sq. ft. and has a potential turnover of approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank receives ratings for its USD 750M Senior Notes issuance

Bharat Coking Coal directed to stop blasting operations at New Akashkinaree Colliery

Key benchmarks trade near the day's low; Europe opens lower as bond yields spike

ITI rises as 44-acre Bengaluru land parcel put up for Rs 1,685 crore e-auction

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.49%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Next Story