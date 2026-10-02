Google launches screenless Fitbit Air in India at Rs 13,999: Check features

Google has launched its screenless fitness tracker, Fitbit Air , in India. First introduced globally in May 2026, Fitbit Air is a lightweight wearable designed for continuous health and fitness tracking without a display, notifications or other distractions typically associated with smartwatches. The device fits into Google’s revamped health ecosystem, pairs with the Google Health app which offers Gemini-powered Google Health Coach.

According to Google, the wearable is built for all-day and all-night comfort while still supporting advanced tracking features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, heart rhythm alerts for atrial fibrillation (Afib), heart rate variability tracking, and automatic workout detection.

Fitbit Air: Price and availability

Price: Rs 13,999.

Colours: Obsidian, Berry, Lavender and Fog

Fitbit Air is now available on the Google Store and through Google’s retail partners. Google said that it includes a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, giving full access to Google Health Coach.

Fitbit Air: Details

As per Google, Fitbit Air is focused on users who find regular smartwatches too heavy, expensive, or distracting. The wearable uses a lightweight, low-profile design intended to remain comfortable throughout the day, including during sleep. Since the tracker does not include a display, users interact with health insights through the Google Health app on their smartphones instead of directly on the device.

The screenless wearable comes with features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, AFib alerts, SpO2 tracking, heart rate variability monitoring, sleep tracking and automatic workout detection. Google says the tracker can last for up to a week on a single charge, while a five-minute fast charge can provide enough power for a full day of use.

FitBit Air also integrates with the Google Health ecosystem, allowing users to receive personalised fitness guidance and wellness recommendations through Google Health Coach.

For workouts, Fitbit Air can automatically detect common activities and generate summaries through the Google Health app.

ALSO READ: How to tame the dragon: India seeks homegrown brands to take on China Users can also manually log workouts or use AI-assisted logging features, including snapping photos of gym equipment or workout boards for tracking purposes.

Band options

Google will offer Fitbit Air with interchangeable bands designed for different styles of use.

Performance Loop Band: Made from recycled materials, this band features a lightweight, adjustable design for everyday comfort. It ships with Fitbit Air and will be available in multiple colour options.

Active Band: Designed for workouts, this silicone band is resistant to sweat and water. It also includes a textured finish and brighter colour variants aimed at fitness-focused users.

ALSO READ: Amazon introduces redesigned Kindle e-book readers: Details, availability Elevated Modern Band: This option adopts a more jewellery-inspired approach, giving Fitbit Air a cleaner and more fashion-focused look with neutral colour choices.

Google Fitbit Air: Specifications