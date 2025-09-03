Arkade Developers gains after signing MoU to acquire land in Bhandup West

Arkade Developers added 1.85% to Rs 179.20 after the company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to acquire 100% shareholding in Woollen and Textile Industries, marking its second acquisition in Bhandup West.

The proposed acquisition includes a land parcel admeasuring 14,363.60 square meters. located in Bhandup (West). The total consideration for the deal is Rs 148 crore.

Amit Jain, CMD of Arkade Developers, said: This proposed acquisition underlines Arkade Developers vision of creating value-driven developments at strategic locations. With our legacy of trust, timely delivery, and quality construction, we look forward to unlocking the potential of this land parcel and contributing meaningfully to urban transformation.