Zaakpay partners with Capital Region Urban Transport

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
To launch chat-based bus ticketing service across Odisha

Zaakpay, a wholly owned subsidiary of One MobiKwik Systems, has announced a strategic partnership with Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), a public transit agency part of the ONDC Network, to launch a chat-based bus ticketing service across Odisha.

This initiative aims to simplify and digitize public transport access for over 24 million annual commuters and approximately 36 million rides across the state. Powered by a user-friendly chat interface, this solution enables seamless, smart ticketing directly through WhatsApp, improving accessibility for both rural and urban users.

The digital payment solution is developed for CRUT by PeLocal as the development and integration partner and Zaakpay as the payment gateway.

The service is now live across nine major cities, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khordha, Pipili, Puri, Konark, Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Berhampur, bringing contactless bus ticket booking directly to users' phones.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

