ARSS Infrastructure Projects has received a work order of Rs. 10.03 crore from M/s ABCISCPL-SIPS JV for execution of Bridge Works (Schedule A3), Earthwork and Formation Rehabilitation (Schedule B1) and Bridge works - Substructure, Super Structure (RCC), - super Structure (Steel), Bridge Works - Misc. (Schedule B2).

