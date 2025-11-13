Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 18.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.21% to Rs 6.75 crore

Net profit of Art Nirman declined 18.87% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.758.4619.857.330.550.690.430.530.430.53

