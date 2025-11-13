Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.11% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company remain constant at Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.231.3194.3189.310.800.800.800.800.590.59

