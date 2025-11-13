Hilltone Software & Gases reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 3.45 crore

Net loss of Hilltone Software & Gases reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.452.07-20.291.93-0.660.18-0.750.14-0.710.11

