Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 62.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.51% to Rs 239.90 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 62.41% to Rs 23.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 239.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 225.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.15% to Rs 82.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 936.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 878.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

