Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 78.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.31% to Rs 1198.93 crore

Net profit of Carborundum Universal declined 78.39% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.31% to Rs 1198.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1183.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.53% to Rs 292.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 461.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 4833.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4628.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1198.931183.404833.524628.2212.2017.7014.7315.96160.79230.67784.03841.00104.73179.68572.00650.2529.14134.84292.74461.25

