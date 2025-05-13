Stock Alert: Tata Steel, Ather Energy, Raymond, Chalet Hotels, Krsnaa Diagnostics

Central Depository Services (India)(CDSL), Manappuram Finance are banned from F&O Trading on 13 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, Bharti Hexacom, Ask Automotive, Aurionpro Solutions, Bharti Hexacom, Chemplast Sanmar, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Gail (India), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Honeywell Automation India, ITD Cementation India, Jubilant Ingrevia, Metropolis Healthcare, Max Financial Services, NIIT, Patel Engineering, Sai Life Sciences, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Siemens, Suven Life Sciences, Syrma SGS Technology will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Steels consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,300.81 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 611.48 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales fell 4.7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 55,706.99 crore in Q4 FY25

Ather Energy's standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 234.4 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 283.3 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 29.17% YoY to Rs 676.1 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Raymond reported a 60.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.13 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 183.50 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2024. Net sales jumped 40.6% YoY to Rs 953.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit increased 16.1% to Rs 51.74 crore on 18.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 283.03 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit jumped 50.2% to Rs 123.85 crore on a 24.8% increase in net sales to Rs 521.97 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Krsnaa Diagnostics reported a 10.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.68 crore on 11.9% increase in net sales to Rs 186.08 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit jumped 62.5% to Rs 31.14 crore on 50.8% increase in net sales to Rs 412.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

